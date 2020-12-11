WAP Had The Most-Searched Song Lyrics Of 2020 Cardi B/YouTube

Earlier this week Google released their annual list of the most popular searches of the year. And while COVID-19 and the US election understandably dominated, we had other things on our mind too.

2020 has been a struggle, and as Google’s list of the most-searched for song lyrics shows, our listening habits were a real mix. But there are no prizes for guessing which song captured the world’s imagination this year.

Advert 10

It was, of course, WAP. The Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration went viral almost instantly when it was released in September, largely thanks to it’s explicitly sex-positive lyrics. Google hasn’t said exactly how many people searched for WAP’s lyrics this year, but on lyrics site Genius, the song has had more than 15 million views in just 3 months.

WAP Atlantic Records

While most people saw WAP for the funny, smart, TikTok-dance-challenge-inspiring bop that it is, the song also became a hot topic of discussion for conservative commentators, many of whom criticised the video and the lyrics for being too overtly sexual.

But ultimately, Cardi and Megan have had the last laugh, with the song reaching number one on both sides of the Atlantic, and racking up the highest ever first-week streaming figures for a single song in the US. WAP currently has more than 557 million plays on Spotify, and 304 million views on YouTube.

Advert 10

Other than WAP, the rest of the top 10 most-Googled lyrics in the UK reads a bit like the world’s strangest mixtape. Coming in at number two was the World War Two-era song We’ll Meet Again, made famous by Dame Vera Lynn who sadly died this year. While other British anthems like Rule Britannia and Land Of Hope And Glory somehow managed to land on the list alongside viral hits like Savage Love and Godzilla.