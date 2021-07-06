Warehouse Project Announces Europe’s Largest Indoor Post-Lockdown Event

The Warehouse Project

The full line-up has been revealed for 2021’s Warehouse Project, Europe’s largest indoor event since the start of the pandemic.

The clubbing season will make its highly-anticipated return to Manchester’s Depot Mayfield in September this year. For those looking to swoop up tickets, you better be quick – earlier events announced in May have already sold out, so demand is fierce ahead of the pre-sale tomorrow, July 7.

Advert 10

The line-up comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that nightclubs and other venues can fully open again without social distancing requirements on July 19.

Loading…

‘The Warehouse Project’s 2021 season marks the long-awaited return to the dancefloor that everyone has been waiting for: a return to music, to dancing and to weekends. Defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full-spectrum of music and cultural immersion,’ a press release read.

Running from September 10 until January 1 next year, the headliners at Europe’s biggest post-lockdown indoor clubbing event include the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Four Tet, Chase & Status and more.

Advert 10

PA Images

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to kick off the events with Tion Wayne, Princess Nokia, Shygirl and Jordss on September 10, followed by Pa Salieu, Tiffany Calver and Yung Omzthe the next night.

CHIC, Eric Prydz, Jamie Jones, Rudimental LIVE, Adam Beyer, Disclosure, Annie Mac, Jamie XX and Bicep will also perform over the course of the season.

Annie Mac will host The Warehouse Project’s Halloween event on October 30, featuring Eats Everything B2B Skream, Denis Sulta, Folamour, 2manydjs, Mella Dee, Krystal Klear, Kettama, Propsa, Brame & Hamo, Big Miz and more.

Advert 10

The Warehouse Project

The Warehouse Project earlier announced six reopening shows, all of which have already sold out. On September 17, Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform alongside Horse Meat Disco, House Gospel Choir, Craig Charles, Gina Breeze and Supernature.

September 18’s Repercussion Festival features DJ Shadow, Floating Points, Jordan Rakei, Soul II Soul, Laurent Garnier, DJ Koze, George Fitzgerald Live, Jayda G, Gilles Peterson and more. Unfortunately, Eric Prydz’s event on October 1 has also completely sold out, featuring the DJ with Artbat, Cristoph, Franky Wah and Ammara.

The Warehouse Project

Advert 10

The season will officially close with a New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day show, the line-ups of which have yet to be announced at the time of writing. To check out the full calendar and line-up, click here.

Registration for early access closes tonight, July 6, at midnight. Click here to register.

Tomorrow’s pre-sale goes live at 10am, with the remaining tickets going on sale at 10am on Friday, July 9.