Whitney Houston’s Scrapped Hologram Resurfaces Without Her Family’s Approval

Whitney Houston's Scrapped Hologram Surfaces Without Her Family's Approval PA/FilmOn

A Whitney Houston hologram that had been scrapped by her estate recently resurfaced without permission during a variety show.

The hologram of the late singer was originally set to appear on the finale of The Voice in 2016, but just days before its debut Whitney’s estate decided they didn’t like the look of the hologram and pulled the plug.

Whitney’s hologram remained unused until recently, when it popped up unexpectedly during a variety show hosted by record producer and songwriter Scott Storch.

Whitney PA Images

To create the show, Storch teamed up with a company called Hologram USA, which has previously created famous holograms of Michael Jackson and Tupac, TMZ reports.

The variety show was released on a network called FilmOn TV and featured live performances as well as footage and holograms of icons who have passed away, including Jackie Wilson, Billie Holiday, Tupac, Biggie Smalls and Michael Jackson.

At one point during the show, Whitney’s hologram popped up on screen – despite her estate having no idea it was going to be used.

The creator of the hologram, Alki David, is said to believe he had the right to use the hologram since he’s responsible for bringing it to life, though Whitney’s estate disagrees, according to sources with direct knowledge cited by TMZ.

David worked on the hologram ahead of its intended debut in 2016, and when it didn’t get used he went back to work on it, apparently retooling the hologram’s image to make sure it was perfect.

The creator then decided to show off the hologram at Storch’s variety show, but Whitney’s estate is said to be reviewing its legal options since he did so without permission.

Whitney PA Images

A hologram of Whitney caused controversy last year after it was announced that fans would be able to see it perform at ‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour’.

The tour was endorsed by the late singer’s estate and kicked off in February this year with a hologram created by VFX company Base Hologram.

Speaking of the tour hologram’s creation, Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and CEO of the Whitney E. Houston estate, said:

They understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades.

Though the concept of a posthumous tour was controversial, it drew crowds and proved to be somewhat of a success, as fans watched the hologram perform Whitney’s greatest hits.