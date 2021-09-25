unilad
Will Smith Has A Bizarre Connection To Justin Bieber

by : Shola Lee on : 25 Sep 2021 16:29
Alamy

In the unlikely friendship that no one expected but everyone wanted, it has emerged that Will Smith and Justin Bieber share a deep personal connection.

When the Baby singer came back from his first world tour in 2013, he was going through a tough time, and it turns out that Smith stepped up to the plate.

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts In New DocumentaryYouTube Originals

It turns out that Bieber used to have weekly guidance sessions with the I Am Legend star.

Smith would go round to Bieber’s house for guidance sessions – as you do – and also had weekly phone calls with the Sorry singer. Bieber is also a close friend of Smith’s son, Jaden.

Smith regularly took time out of his week to touch base with the star, helping the singer adjust to his sudden rise to worldwide stardom, offering advice and guidance.

will smith talks about racismWill Smith/YouTube

Scooter Braun, Bieber’s manager, said that the sessions were a great help for the young singer.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Braun quoted Bieber’s reaction to his new mentor:

‘Man, that makes me feel so loved. I woke up, and there’s Will Smith, one of, if not the, biggest movie stars on the planet. He took time out of his day for me.’

Bieber also took to Twitter to express his admiration for Smith following the first three-hour talk:

The feeling was mutual, as Smith understood where Bieber was coming from, and in an interview with Extra, Smith said, ‘For me, the most important thing was for him to know anytime he can just call and I’ll come, whatever happens.’

Since their mentoring sessions, the pair have remained in close contact, and we have our fingers crossed for a musical collaboration.

