Willow Smith Gets Head Shaved While Performing In A Box For 24 Hours
Willow Smith has had her head shaved as part of a performance art piece focused around her anxiety, which saw her spend 24 hours in a box.
The 19-year-old was joined by her creative collaborator Tyler Cole, who also suffers with anxiety, at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 11.
Their performance at one point included Tyler cutting Willow’s hair short before eventually shaving it off – something her mum, Jada Pinkett Smith, described as ‘the start of the new beginning’.
Willow has previously documented her struggles with mental health, saying she has had anxiety since she was a young girl stemming from feeling out of control.
The singer hoped to display her anxiety from within the glass box throughout her performance, which showed Willow and Tyler going through eight stages of anxiety: paranoia; rage; sadness; numbness; euphoria; strong interest; compassion; and acceptance.
The box was made up of one glass wall and three composed of canvas, on which the two performers painted affirmation such as, ‘when you practice patience, you are emulating the very spirit of nature,’ and, ‘to face one’s fears is the 1st step towards understanding.’
Tyler reflected on their 24-hour performance on Friday, March 13, sharing a number of photos on Instagram and writing: ‘I’m going to need some time to process that experience before I really say anything.’
He continued:
But I will say thank you so much to everyone who came out to MOCA and watched the live stream. I am truly overwhelmed. There is a lot going on in the world and I think THE ANXIETY reflects how a lot of us feel right now.
So hopefully this music and the art we are creating can help you in any way even if it’s just a quick distraction from all of this chaos. @theanxiety debut album out now.
This is in reference to Willow and Tyler’s band, The Anxiety, which released its self-titled debut album on Friday.
Jada documented her daughter’s performance as she expressed herself from within the box, sharing a video of Willow getting her head shaved to Instagram, alongside the caption: ‘My baby shaved her head! Again!’
The proud mum was referencing the time Willow shaved her head when she was just 11 years old in the middle of her Whip My Hair tour, after her dad, Will Smith, had been pushing her to continue the tour despite the fact she didn’t want to.
Will previously spoke about the incident, via E! News, stating:
We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald. She shaved her head bald in the middle of her ‘Whip My Hair’ tour. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t’.
I’m looking at that girl and I’m like, ‘Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again. Let’s go, baby. We can go.’
Hopefully her performance with Tyler will have helped them both in more ways than one, and they can continue to grow from their experiences.
