Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell Alleges Marilyn Manson Filmed Up Her Skirt At Music Festival PA

Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell has claimed Marilyn Manson filmed up her skirt at a music festival.

It’s the latest in a growing line of allegations against the musician in the wake of Evan Rachel Wood’s named statement last week. Many have accused him of physical, emotional and financial abuse, among other troubling allegations, which he’s denied. Wood also claimed Manson’s wife threatened to release underage photos of her.

Rowsell has come forward after the Westworld star’s post, tweeting: ‘Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson. It’s sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn’t give him a free pass to abuse women?!’

Wolf Alice- Ellie Rowsell PA Images

She continued: ‘I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro.’

Rowsell wrote how there weren’t any repercussions as a result, with his manager telling her: ‘He does this kind of thing all the time.’

She wrote: ‘If he does this kind of thing all the time why on earth has he been headlining festivals for so many years? When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry.’

Rowsell’s thread concluded: ‘I wasn’t sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were ‘entirely consensual’ – I don’t think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals. Thank you for your courage Evan’.

Manson has denied the allegations, describing them as ‘horrible distortions of reality’, but he’s facing a full investigation, as well as having been dropped by his label, talent agency and TV shows.