World's First Album Recorded By An Unborn Baby Is Coming Out This Year Pexels/Pixabay

We’ve all heard of child stars like Michael Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, but one child could be a star before her second birthday, as an album featuring sounds she made in the womb is being released this year.

The child’s parents, Elizabeth Hart and Iván Diaz Mathé, have a musical background, with Hart being the bassist for the rock band Psychic Ills and Mathé being a musician and producer. The pair evidently wanted their daughter Luca to follow in their musical footsteps from, well, her first steps.

To create the album, eerily named Sounds of the Unborn, Hart linked up a biosonic MIDI device to her pregnant stomach so that they could record the sounds coming from her baby, who was born November 15, 2019.

PA Images

Mathé then turned the sounds into music, and while you might expect the baby’s heartbeat to be turned into some kind of EDM track, the songs are quite the opposite – they give you the feeling you get while watching a horror movie, if anything.

Sharing a photo of Hart on Instagram, Mathé announced the upcoming album:

With great emotion I share with you “Luca Yupanqui – Sounds of the Unborn”, an album we recorded when Elizabeth was pregnant with Luca. We connect them to synthesizers and the result is a sonic bridge between two worlds.

The album is being released on record label Sacred Bones, and comes out on April 2.

ivi_lee/Instagram

A press release for the album reads, as per Mixmag:

Elizabeth and Iván mixed the album in 2020. Luca, now an infant, sat in the studio with them while they worked. Her awareness of what was happening was astounding. She would open her eyes wide and stare at her parents, seemingly recognizing her own sounds from the womb, knowing that they were revisiting those rituals that made them come together as one.

It continues, ‘Those mixing sessions were technically the first time Luca had heard her own music, but her reaction made it clear that that wasn’t really the case — she had already lived it.’

While the album doesn’t come out for another couple of months, one of its singles was shared on YouTube yesterday, February 2.

Having already accumulated 10,000 views, YouTube users quickly made their thoughts known.

One person wrote, ‘beats the sh*t out of baby shark tbh’, while someone else joked, ‘Luca sounds ready to battle X Æ A-Xii [Elon Musk and Grimes’ child]’.

You can check it out here.