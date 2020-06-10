Wretch 32 Shares Video Of Police Tasering His Dad In London
The rapper Wretch 32 has shared footage of his own father being tasered by police officers in Tottenham.
Wretch 32, real name Jermaine Scott Sinclair, posted the footage to further highlight the issue of police brutality, which cannot in any way be solely regarded as a US problem.
The distressing video, which has gained more than one million views at the time of writing, shows 62-year-old Millard Scott falling down the stairs after being tasered. The incident took place April 21, during the height of the UK’s lockdown.
Sharing the footage on Twitter, Wretch 32 wrote:
This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad #Nojusticenopeace
The video begins with a woman asking, ‘Social distancing, please don’t touch me’, as an officer enters a home. Millard can then be seen falling down the stairs, left unconscious after having been hit with the taser off-camera.
Speaking with ITV News alongside his son, Millard – who still walks with a limp two months after the incident – said he feels ‘lucky to be be alive’.
Millard also asserted he would not have been treated in this manner had he been white, saying: ‘It seems to me we’re being singled out and targeted.’
Wretch 32 said he feels the need to to teach his own children to be wary of police officers:
I’ve grown up in a household with a dad and uncle and I’ve watched them fight against police brutality.
I’m thirty five now and I have to have the same conversation with my children that my father and grandfather had with me. That means there’s no progression.
According to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, a review into the incident conducted by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards found no indication of police misconduct.
Commander of the North Area Command Unit, Treena Fleming said:
I can understand why any use of Taser can look alarming – that is why it receives heavy scrutiny – which we welcome.
Met officers are highly trained to engage, explain and try to resolve situations, using force only when absolutely necessary. We examine our processes regularly to ensure Taser is being used in an appropriate manner.
This incident has been thoroughly reviewed by our professional standards department and no misconduct has been identified. I continue to talk to the family about their concerns.
The footage has emerged following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest.
Floyd’s death has sparked protests and demonstrations across the world, bringing the issue of police brutality and institutionalised racism to the forefront.
Topics: Music, Jermaine Scott Sinclair, Metropolitan Police, Millard Scott, Now, Police, Tottenham, Wretch32
CreditsWretch 32/Twitter and 3 others
Wretch 32/Twitter
ITV News
Rapper Wretch 32 and his father speak out about 'police brutality' after taser incident
Metropolitan Police