Wretch 32 Shares Video Of Police Tasering His Dad In London

I can understand why any use of Taser can look alarming – that is why it receives heavy scrutiny – which we welcome.

Met officers are highly trained to engage, explain and try to resolve situations, using force only when absolutely necessary. We examine our processes regularly to ensure Taser is being used in an appropriate manner.

This incident has been thoroughly reviewed by our professional standards department and no misconduct has been identified. I continue to talk to the family about their concerns.