YG’s ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ Is The Number One Song In America Right Now
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s F*ck Donald Trump (FDT) has reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts, mere hours after Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the US presidential election.
The track, which includes lyrics such as ‘Reagan sold coke, Obama sold hope, Donald Trump spent his trust fund money on the vote’, was released prior to the shock results of the 2016 election, and urged people not to vote the former reality star in.
Four years on and the track has taken on new resonance, with President Trump set to make his decidedly-less-than-graceful exit from the White House. Relief and hope for a less divisive chapter in US political history is high, and FDT provides the perfect catchy anthem.
As reported by Complex, FDT sales of track skyrocked over the past nail-biting week, seeing a reported 221% jump in sales from Monday, November 2, right up until Election Day on November 3.
On the day that the polling stations closed, FDT was streamed more than one million times, reflecting the desire for change and unity held by so many Americans.
Going forward, fans of YG and the late Nipsey Hussle hope to make FDT the top song in the Billboard Hot 100 next week, with YG having expressed his enthusiastic approval.
Nipsey, who sadly died last year, spoke of his shock at President Trump’s 2016 victory during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, stating:
I think protest music is important. Even how the song came up, we was just in the studio doing a collab mixtape.
He asked me, ‘What you think about this Donald Trump sh*t?’ I’m like, ‘I thought it was a joke!’ I didn’t really think he could secure a Republican endorsement or even win. I didn’t think that was possible. The way the song came out it was really like some movie sh*t.
Other on-the-nose songs that have risen in popularity over the past week include Miley Cyrus’s Party in the USA and *NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye.
