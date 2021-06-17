You Can Stay Where Outkast Created ‘Ms. Jackson’ On Airbnb

PA Images/Airbnb

You can now stay where OutKast recorded some of their breakout tracks through Airbnb.

OutKast had an incredible multi-platinum-selling career before they disbanded. One half of the group, Big Boi, has now offered fans a unique chance to stay in the studio that saw the duo make out their break out hits.

As part of a collaboration with Airbnb to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ATLiens, Big Boi’s hosting 3 overnight stays at the Atlanta home, known as The Dungeon, in late June and early July. While many would expect this to be an expensive visit, the stay will cost people just $25 (USD) for the night.

Big Boi shared a video of the property on Instagram:

The tickets are being sold on a first-come-first-serve basis and those lucky enough to get a stay will be treated to the home’s legendary basement that saw the artists record some of their hits. Not only that, but the walls feature the signed albums of the bands biggest albums.

There’s also a new state of the art studio which has been decked out with Yamaha audio equipment. Safe to say, the dungeon has seen some improvements after the duo reached world stardom.

Those who get involved with the offer on Airbnb will also be helping out a good cause. The money raised will by the collaboration go to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources for K-12 students.