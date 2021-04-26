Young Thug And Gunna Pay Bail For Low-Level Offenders So They Can Reunite With Families

WSB-TV

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have posted bail for several low-level offenders in Atlanta over the weekend.

The pair went to Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, the city they’re both from, and bailed out 30 men and women so they could be reunited with their families.

Those Young Thug and Gunna paid bail for were all said to be low-level offenders who couldn’t afford to get out of prison.

WSB-TV

Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, has since spoken about their act of generosity and explained they got as many people as they could out from behind bars.

He told WSB-TV yesterday:

This is where we are from. We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.

Gunna – real name Sergio Kitchens – added, ‘You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.’

‘If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole,’ the rapper continued.

PA

Once the inmates were released, they received a home-cooked meal and were told they’d be featuring in a music video.

Young Thug, who featured on Meghan Thee Stallion’s Don’t Stop, added, ‘It feels so food to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this.’

Gunna said this wouldn’t be the only time the pair would be doing this, and had plans to help more Atlanta inmates in the future. He also expressed hope that other artists will follow their lead.

The rappers’ kind gesture comes after reports of overcrowding in Fulton County Jail, where nearly 3,000 people were being held at the time – around 400 inmates over capacity.

PA

It’s unknown how much the two rappers spent to free the 30 inmates.

Their actions come almost a year on from George Floyd‘s death that sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests across the US.

As a result of hundreds of protestors being arrested, A-list celebrities such as Chrissy Teigan, Seth Rogen and Steve Carrell donated money towards paying for people’s bail.

