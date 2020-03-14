unilad
YouTuber Dan Mace Uses Junk To Create Awesome Cover Of Dance Monkey

by : Emily Brown on : 14 Mar 2020 15:37

A YouTuber went to great lengths to recreate the hit song Dance Monkey using random bits of junk, and his efforts paid off. 

Dan Mace, 29, is an award-winning director and YouTuber who is known for using ‘sound diegetic’ – a method of showing the source of the sound on-screen – as part of his films.

Earlier this year, Dan, like the rest of the world, found the song Dance Monkey by Tones and I taking over his life, but while everyone else was listening to it on playlists and on the radio, he set about creating his own version of the tune.

Dan documented his efforts in a video, in which he explained how he utilised the objects in his surroundings to make music. He took advantage of glass bottles filled to various levels, a big water carton and a metal bin to help recreate the song, and achieved the tune by putting the objects to use in a number of creative ways.

He could be seen blowing into the glass bottles, chiming them together and smashing them on the ground, as well as clapping his hands together and even putting the metal bin over his head.

YouTuber recreates Dance Monkey with random objectsYouTuber recreates Dance Monkey with random objectsCaters

The techniques were admittedly unusual, but they did the trick as the objects worked together to recreate the recognisable tune.

Dan’s followers praised the YouTuber for his hard work, with one fan writing:

Some people just don’t appreciate the amount of work that went into this. Truly a masterpiece.

YouTuber recreates Dance Monkey with random objectsYouTuber recreates Dance Monkey with random objectsCaters

Another responded:

So simple, yet so complicated to edit that must have taken you hours to get the edits! Brilliant Dan, and yes, you can hear Tones!

Dan has asked his followers to let him know what other songs they’d like him to recreate, so hopefully there will be more musical videos to come!

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, Dan Mace, Dance Monkey, Tones and I, YouTube

 