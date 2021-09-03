Yungblud Speaks Out On New Texas Abortion Law
Singer Yungblud has spoken out in protest against Texas’s new abortion law.
The controversial law, which prevents women from having an abortion after six weeks gestation, came into force on Wednesday, September 1.
Many have argued that most women do not know they’re pregnant by six weeks, therefore it takes away the choice of having an abortion altogether.
The legislation also fails to exempt women who were victim of incest or rape.
Dozens of celebrities have spoken out against the new law, including Desperate Housewives actor Eva Longoria Baston, Jameela Jamil, and Billy Eichner.
Now, Yungblud has also weighed in on the matter, arguing that people have the right to do what they want with their own bodies.
The hope for the underrated youth singer addressed his 3.9 million TikTok followers in a video shared yesterday, September 2.
He said, ‘I’m reading and I’m seeing what’s going on in Texas, and I needed to speak out about it. The right to your body is yours, and yours alone. The choice regarding what you do with your body is yours, and yours alone.’
Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, continued:
It makes me sick and it makes me really disgusted that people sit there and take away that choice, and they take away that right.
We need to talk about this. We need to speak up about this. This cannot happen. How can you take away a person’s right to decide what they do with their body? You can’t.
The singer went on to tell people to ‘read up, speak up, and sign petitions’ to protest the Texan law, and to ‘get out there and make your voice heard’.
