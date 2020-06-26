Yungblud Teases Exclusive Virtual Gig Via Hologram

UNILAD/yungblud/Instagram

International artist Yungblud has revealed via Instagram that he is giving fans an opportunity to access an exclusive virtual gig with him this Friday, 26th June, at 7.30pm BST.

Announcing the event, the artist said: ‘Chewnnn in at 11:30am PST, imma be a fookin hologram’ while also sharing a video of his hologram self, at the end of his bed performing [sic] his new song weird.

The artist also shared a swipe up for a link which currently leads to a holding page on UNILAD’s website entitled Yungblud Live AR EVENT, suggesting that fans will be able to have their own hologram version of the artist in their homes and gardens when the event goes live at 11:30am PST/ 7:30pm BST.

In recent months, Yungblud has become renowned for his efforts to create virtual experiences for his fans.

In March this year, the musician launched The YUNGBLUD Show, a livestream online gig, offering his fans a genuine concert experience due to his tour being cancelled.

A new episode of the show arrived yesterday, with all proceeds going to Black Lives Matter. Featuring Paris Hilton and activist Kenidra Woods, the episode also included a performance of unreleased track The Emperor and latest release Weird!

Yungblud also announced yesterday that he is releasing his second graphic novel, Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club 2.

This latest treat for his fans could potentially bring hope to music lovers across the world as they continue to miss out on seeing their favourite artists.

Fans access the performance from 7:30pm BST by using this link: https://yungblud-live.unilad.co.uk