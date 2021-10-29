Zayn Malik ‘Adamantly Denies’ Striking Yolanda Hadid

Alamy

Zayn Malik has denied Yolanda Hadid’s claims that he ‘struck’ her during a disagreement, after the Real Housewives star said she was considering filing a police report following the alleged incident.

In a strongly worded statement issued as speculation surrounding the apparent altercation mounted, Malik said, ‘I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.’

Advert 10

@yolanda.hadid/Instagram

The One Direction singer had previously issued a statement written on his notes app in which he appeared not to deny the incident had taken place, instead saying he had ‘agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago’.

Yolanda Hadid is the mother of model Gigi Hadid, with whom Malik has been in an on-off relationship since 2015 and shares a one-year-old daughter, Khai.

In her initial claims to TMZ, Hadid did not provide details about the alleged assault, but said it occurred at some point last week.

Advert 10

Malik wrote in his initial response to the allegations that he had wanted to keep what he described as a ‘private family matter’ out of the media, citing the desire to protect his daughter’s privacy.

‘I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,’ he said.

Gigi Hadid’s spokesperson has responded to the alleged incident, telling PEOPLE the model ‘is solely focused on the best for Khai’. Meanwhile, sources told TMZ the couple have not been together for some time, despite Zayn referring to Gigi as his ‘partner’ in his statement.

Advert 10