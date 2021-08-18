1.2 Million People Affected By Haiti Earthquake, UNICEF Says

PA Images

More than one million people, 540,000 of which are children, have been affected by Haiti’s devastating earthquake.

The quake occurred on Saturday, August 14, and hit a staggering 7.2 on the Richter scale, making it even worse than the 2010 quake that killed more than 100,000 people.

As of Monday, August 16, it was reported the death toll was around 1,200, but this has since risen to 1,941. In addition to this, almost 7,000 people have been injured as a result of Saturday’s events.

These numbers are expected to rise even further in the coming days.

Following the quake, UNICEF has said that 1.2 million people have been affected by it as more than 84,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, along with public infrastructure such as hospitals.

The quake came just weeks after Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince.

Making things worse, the region was hit by Tropical Storm Grace on Monday, causing rising concerns of Haiti being subjected to mudslides.

Speaking about the storm, Bruno Maes, UNICEF’s Representative in Haiti, said in a statement yesterday, August 17:

Last night, I saw strong winds and heavy rainfall strike the same areas already affected by the earthquake. Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding.

‘Right now, about half a million Haitian children have limited or no access to shelter, safe water, health care and nutrition,’ he added.

While there have been no rainfall reports from Haiti, CNN meteorologists estimate that roughly two to four inches of rain has fallen over a 24 hour period.

The rain was expected to continue in western parts of Haiti up until yesterday evening, CNN reports.

Despite the bad conditions, UNICEF says it’s managed to get vital supplies to parts of the country, including six medical kits to three hospitals in Les Cayes, which will reportedly help treat 30,000 earthquake victims over three months.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has joined up with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in disaster relief efforts, while the UN and European Union have pledged $8 million and $3.5 million respectively in aid to Haiti.