10 Republicans Voted To Impeach Donald Trump

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 14 Jan 2021 08:28
It has been revealed that 10 Republicans were among those who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over charges he incited violence ahead of the Capitol riots last week.

A total of 232 House Representatives voted in favour of impeaching Trump, making him the first US president to ever be charged twice.

The most senior of the Republicans who voted in favour of the impeachment was Liz Cheney, the number 3 House Republican, who also voted against the party’s efforts to challenge the Electoral College results, which confirmed the Democrats’ win. The 10 Republican votes means this is the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in US history.

Meanwhile, Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez said that when considering ‘the full scope of the events’ that led to the violent riots and ‘the president’s lack of response’ to the fact the government building was under attack, he felt ‘compelled to support the impeachment’.

‘The President betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week,’ Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer said in a statement, in which he added he had made the decision with a ‘heavy heart’.

Washington State Representative Dan Newhouse and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger – who has frequently criticised Trump in the past – both also voted in favour of the impeachment.

The first Republican to announce he would be voting for the charges was John Katko, who said that ‘to allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy’, as per Reuters.

Michigan Representative Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington State moderate, South Carolina Representative Tom Rice, and California Representative David Valadao also voted in favour of impeaching Trump for inciting violence ahead of the riots, which claimed the lives of five people.

