10-Year-Old Girl Who Witnessed George Floyd’s Death Says She’s ‘Proud’ She Helped Convict Derek Chauvin

ABC/Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The 10-year-old girl who witnessed the murder of George Floyd last May has said she is ‘proud’ to have helped convict former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

Yesterday, April 20, a jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after a three-week trial.

Advert 10

Judeah Reynolds, who was 9 at the time, had gone to buy snacks with her cousin when they both witnessed Floyd‘s death. She was among the long list of witnesses who testified during the course of the trial.

Her testimony was later used by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell during closing arguments when he told the jury, ‘Ultimately, it really isn’t that complicated. And what it is you have to decide is so simple that a child could understand it. In fact, a child did understand it when the 9-year-old girl said, ‘Get off of him’. That’s how simple it was. ‘Get off of him’. Common sense.’

Appearing on Good Morning America earlier today, April 21, Judeah said watching the verdict being read out made her feel ‘kind of proud’.

Advert 10

‘My mom said that we brought change. My dad said, ‘We won’,’ she said.

The youngster is currently writing a book about her experience called Judeah’s Walk To The Store, which she hopes will ‘teach people to be brave and bring change into their story’.

LaToya Turk, a close family friend described Judeah as changing the world.

Advert 10

‘Her persistence about going to the store that day has changed policing in America. For Judeah, I don’t think she realises the magnitude that she has changed the world,’ Turk said.

Following Chauvin’s conviction, the US Justice Department has announced a probe into the Minneapolis Police Department.

Earlier today, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the civil investigation will ‘determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional, unlawful policing’.

Advert 10

He said Chauvin‘s verdict does not address ‘potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis’.

‘I know such wounds have deep roots. And that too many communities have experienced those wounds, firsthand. Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address, potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,’ he said.

He continued, ‘The challenges we face are deeply woven into our history. They did not arise today, or last year, building trust between community and law enforcement will take time and effort by all of us. But we undertake this task with determination and urgency, knowing that change cannot wait.’