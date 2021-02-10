100-Year-Old Man Alleged To Have Been Nazi SS Guard Charged Over 3,518 Murders PA Images

A 100-year-old alleged former Nazi SS guard in Germany has been charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder.

The identity of the man hasn’t been revealed due to Germany’s privacy laws. However, it’s alleged he worked at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as a member of the Nazi party’s parliamentary wing.

Cyrill Klement, leading the investigation for the Neuruppin prosecutors’ office, said the suspect is still considered fit enough to stand trial despite his old age. Certain accommodations may need to be made with regards to how long he’ll spend in court each day, Klement said.

concentration camp site of the Sachsenhausen PA Images

The case first came to the attention of the Neuruppin office in 2019, sent to Klement by federal prosecutors in Ludwigsburg who specifically investigate historical Nazi-era war crimes, as per The Guardian.

The Sachsenhausen camp was established in 1936, one of many notorious sites used in the Holocaust. While originally intended to be a ‘training camp’, it quickly became the home of slave labour, mass murders, a gas chamber and medical experiments.

It’s estimated that more than 40,000 people lost their lives there, whether it was due to starvation, disease or being killed by Nazis.

The charges follow the recent prosecution brought against a 95-year-old former secretary of the SS commandant of the Stutthof concentration camp in Gdansk. She’s charged with ‘aiding and abetting murder in more than 10,000 cases’, as well as complicity in attempted murder, between June 1943 and April 1945.

Efraim Zuroff, chief Nazi hunter for the Simon Wiesenthal Centre in California, told Sky News, ‘The advanced age of the defendants is no excuse to ignore them and allow them to live in the peace and tranquility they denied their victims.’

