10,000 People Sign Petition To Rename Scottish Airport 'Joe Biden International'

Scottish brewery BrewDog has launched an online petition to rename Glasgow Prestwick airport ‘Joe Biden International’ in a bid to taunt Donald Trump.

The petition targets Glasgow Prestwick as it is Trump’s regular airport of choice when visiting his golf course in Turnberry.

‘Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Scotland later this week. He always flies into Glasgow Prestwick Airport. We believe this airport should be renamed “Joe Biden International”,’ BrewDog wrote in the petition’s description.

Melania Trump

So far, it has amassed more than 10,300 signatures.

It is unclear whether Trump does actually plan to visit Scotland anytime soon. Earlier this month, The Sunday Post reported that Trump had booked to fly to Turnberry on January 19 in a bid to flee Joe Biden’s inauguration.

‘There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19,’ a source told the paper.

‘That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it,’ they added.

Donald Trump

At the time, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicole Sturgeon, issued stern words of warning to the former US president, insisting that it is illegal to travel in or out of the country without a valid and essential reason.

Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose,’ she said.

‘We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now. And that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else,’ she added.