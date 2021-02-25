unilad
105 Parents Of Separated Migrant Children Found During Biden’s First Month In Office

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Feb 2021 12:11
Lawyers looking to reunite families separated by the Trump administration have found 105 parents of migrant children during Biden’s first month in office. 

Donald Trump’s 2017 hard-line ‘zero-tolerance’ policy saw thousands of children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border, having pushed ahead with the initiative with ‘full knowledge that hundreds of children would likely be lost to their families forever.’

As part of his sweeping executive orders, President Biden set up a task force dedicated to reuniting children with their families. Since coming into power, 105 parents have been found.

The lawyers and advocates working on the case have whittled the number of parents down to 506, a decrease from the last time their efforts were reported to a federal judge in early January, when the number stood at 611, NBC News reports.

According to the Justice Department lawyers, the parents of 322 of the children have been deported, ergo making it more difficult to find them. While the parents have been found, it’s not been confirmed how many children have actually been reunited with their mums or dads.

They’ve also pledged to work alongside Biden’s task force, believing it will help to ‘resolve many — if not all — outstanding issues’ tied to the lawsuit which sparked the efforts in the first place.

An earlier White House statement read: ‘This task force will work across the US government, with key stakeholders and representatives of impacted families, and with partners across the hemisphere to find parents and children separated by the Trump administration.’

Biden also said: ‘I’m not making new law, I’m eliminating bad policy. This is about how America’s safer, stronger, more prosperous when we have a fair, orderly, and humane legal immigration system.’

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union Immigrants’ Rights Project, which is assisting in the reunification efforts, said: ‘People ask when we will find all of these families, and sadly, I can’t give an answer. I just don’t know.’

He added: ‘But we will not stop looking until we have found every one of the families, no matter how long it takes. The tragic reality is that hundreds of parents were deported to Central America without their children, who remain here with foster families or distant relative.’

Biden recently came under criticism for reopening an emergency facility in Texas used by the Trump administration to keep migrant children. Press Secretary Jen Psaki urged that the methods being used weren’t the same as before, saying: ‘We are not doing that, that is immoral and is not the approach of this administration.’

    Lawyers have found the parents of 105 separated migrant children in past month

 