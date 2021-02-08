10ft Monolith Discovered In Turkey Now Being Guarded By Armed Police PA Images

There’s a new mysterious monolith in town, and this one has backup.

The unusual structures first began popping up towards the end of last year, and for a while it seemed not a week would go by without the discovery of a new one.

All has been quiet on the monolith front for some time now, but on Friday, February 5, a farmer in the southeastern Turkish province of Sanliurfa stumbled upon yet another of the metal structures, bringing the total of monoliths discovered to an even 10.

Located near the Unesco World Heritage Site of Gobekli Tepe, the monolith stands about 10 feet high and bears old Turkic script that reads, ‘Look at the sky, see the moon.’

Following the appearance of the metal monolith, armed police were deployed to guard the structure while police investigate its possible origins.

Turkish media cited by USA Today reports that investigators are searching CCTV footage and looking into vehicles that could have been used to transport the huge object in an effort to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Turkey monolith PA Images

Gobekli Tepe itself is no stranger to intriguing sights, as it is home to megalithic structures dating back to the 10th millennium BC, thousands of years before Stonehenge.

The first monolith was discovered in Utah’s Red Rock Country on November 18, and in the following weeks similar structures popped up in California, Pennsylvania and Texas as well as further afield in places like Romania, the United Kingdom, Poland, Finland and Ukraine.

With Turkey the latest country on the list, curious locals have been making their way to the site to see the scene for themselves.