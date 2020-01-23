$11 Million In Bushfires Donations Won’t Go To Victims

So that’s to basically do the work we are doing at the moment in processing the applications. It is to make sure we are meeting legal requirements, to make sure we are actually able to process applications as quickly as we can. We have teams calling people to support them with those applications, it is that essential cost.

This is for bushfires, this is not holding back for any other disasters. Keep in mind there are people who will need to rebuild and there are people who will need support for that, we want funds to be able to do that.