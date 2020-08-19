11-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Four Years After Appearing In Anti-Gun Violence Video CNN

An 11-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Wisconsin, four years after featuring in a video urging the end gun of violence.

In the video, then seven-year-old Anisa Scott is seen kneeling by her bed praying, saying: ‘I just want to go outside and play, like a seven-year-old is supposed to do. I don’t want to die.’

Tragically, Anisa was fatally shot last week, August 11, while she was in the passenger seat of a car. Reports say the shooters were aiming for the driver of the car, Christopher Carthans. Carthans is said to be the boyfriend of Anisa’s mother.

You can watch the anti-gun violence video from 2016 here:

Anisa was taken to hospital after the shooting. Tragically, she didn’t recover from her injuries. Anisa’s family later made the decision to take the 11-year-old off life support on Friday, August 14. Her mother Ashley Rios, and father Marcel Scott, agreed to end life support at 11.11am, to memorialise the date she was shot, August 11, and her age.

Following her death, two teenagers named as Perion R. Carreon, 19, and Andre P. Brown, 16, have been arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for Anisa’s death and for shots fired at Carthans, NBC15 News reports.

Dane County Sheriff's Office

Carreon also faces unrelated charges for first-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing police, robbery by use of force, taking a vehicle by force and driving without the owner’s consent.

According to reports, one of the teenagers was told to follow the SUV with Anisa in it so others in the following car could shoot at it. It’s unknown why they were told to follow the SUV and target Carthans.

Carreon and Brown appeared in court yesterday, August 18, where Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Carreon at just over $2.1 million, and at $1.5 million for Brown.

Dane County Sheriff's Office

Rafael Ragland, a local filmmaker and father of Anisa’s 5-year-old half-sister, made the anti-gun violence video with Anisa four years ago, and said that she believed God could fix the issue.

Speaking about her death, he told the Wisconsin State Journal:

I’m so confused honestly because the same thing she was praying about, praying that it doesn’t happen to her, then it turns around and happens to her. It just devastates me.

A Facebook fundraiser was created for Anisa’s funeral, which raised almost $70,000. Anisa’s mum Ashley Rios took to Facebook to share her thanks for everyone’s love and support during this difficult time.