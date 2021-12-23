11-Year-Old Saves Woman From House Fire On The Same Day He Saved A Choking Classmate’s Life

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office

An 11-year-old in Oklahoma was made an honorary deputy after he saved a classmate who was choking and a woman escaping from a house fire on the same day.

Many young people spend hours scrolling social media to watch videos when they’re not in the classroom, and while some disapproving parents might deem it a waste of time, the pastime proved life-saving for Davyon Johnson.

The 11-year-old was in school on December 9 when he realised a classmate was choking on the cap of a water bottle. Calling to mind information he’d learned from YouTube videos, Davyon performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to help clear his fellow student’s airway.

Noting that he’d learned the manoeuvre online, he said: ‘Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do.’

As if that wasn’t enough heroic action for one day, Davyon also came to the rescue of a woman who was attempting to escape a house fire while using her walker. Recalling the situation to KOTV, the student said he noticed the woman was ‘not moving fast enough’, so he ‘ran across the street and helped her to her truck’.

He also told the Muskogee Phoenix the woman was ‘disabled’, and that she was ‘on her porch’ after the fire broke out. He explained, ‘She was walking out of her house […] But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave,’ Fox News reports.

Davyon was recognised for his quick thinking during a board meeting for the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, December 22, where undersheriff Greg Martin presented him with a certificate naming him an honorary Deputy for the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office. The honour left Davyon feeling ‘excited’ and ‘good’.

In a post on Facebook, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of Davyon with his certificate and wrote: ‘We are all so proud of you, Davyon!!’

The 11-year-old has been described as a ‘dual hero’ and a ‘kind soul’ by his principal at Muskogee Public Schools’ 6th and 7th Grade Academy, with Latricia Dawkins adding that Davyon has ‘always indicated that he wants to be an EMT [emergency medical technician]. So, he got to put that desire into action’.

Meanwhile, his mother said she is not surprised by her son’s actions when it came to saving others, and said she is ‘just a proud mum’.