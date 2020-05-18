11-Year-Old Skateboarder Becomes First Person To Land 1080 On Vertical Ramp
An 11-year-old skateboarder has earned a Guinness World Record after becoming the first person to land a 1080 degree turn on a vertical ramp.
While the rest of us have been slowly making our way through every show on Netflix and taking constant trips to the fridge, Gui Khury has used quarantine to perfect his skating skills.
With schools closed in his home country of Brazil, the 11-year-old has been making regular trips to his grandmother’s back garden in Curitiba, where his family have a vertical ramp, bowl and street course built for him to practise on.
Speaking to Reuters, Gui’s father, Ricardo Khury Filho, said:
The isolation… helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn’t have a lot of time to train, when he got home from school he was tired.
So now he is at home more, he eats better and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training so that has helped.
He has an opportunity to train here, if he didn’t have (the skate facilities) … he would be stuck at home like everyone else and unable to do sport. So the isolation helped him focus.
Check out the impressive accomplishment here:
When he was just eight years old, Gui became the youngest skateboarder to complete the 900-degree turn. Now, more than two decades after Tony Hawk became the first to land a 900 degree turn, Gui has become the first to land a 1080 on a vertical ramp.
The trick involves completing three full spins in the air at the top of a ramp, and after successfully completing it Gui shared the footage on Instagram and tagged his favourite skaters, including Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist and Neal Mims.
It’s an achievement most of us will only be able to achieve in a computer game, which coincidentally the classic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 coming back to consoles in a remaster this September.
The young skater commented:
Some posted it on their stories and some actually posted it on their Instagram. I was like that’s so crazy, because it’s like a once in a lifetime experience.
It’s so amazing. It’s the best feeling ever.
Skateboarding is set to make its debut in the next Olympics, and while it will feature two disciplines, park and street skating it will not include the vertical.
Tony Hawk noted this as he shared Gui’s achievement on Instagram, writing: ‘But vert isn’t in the Olympics.’
American skater Tom Schaar completed a 1080-degree turn in 2012, but he did so on a mega ramp which gives skateboarders a higher speed and elevation in which to complete all three turns.
Recalling the moment he landed back on the ramp, Gui said:
I was like, oh my God, what did I just do? I was just like OK, I landed it. Now I am going to celebrate.
With the country still on lockdown, Gui celebrated his impressive accomplishment by having mac and cheese with his family.
Guinness World Records recognised the feat with a post on Twitter, writing:
New record: First skateboard ‘1080’ on a vertical ramp – Gui Khury (Brazil) Skateboard
Gui is just 11-years-old and has spent time during lockdown mastering the trick on a ramp constructed in his grandmother’s garden!
Now he’s got the 1080 under his belt, Gui has set his sights on skateboarding’s next big milestone, the 1260.
Gui said:
One person has done it only but it was on a mega ramp so it will be way (more) difficult for me.
It could be (possible). You never know.
Gui’s ambition will no doubt take him far; congratulations!
