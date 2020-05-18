11-Year-Old Skateboarder Becomes First Person To Land 1080 On Vertical Ramp

The isolation… helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn’t have a lot of time to train, when he got home from school he was tired.

So now he is at home more, he eats better and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training so that has helped.

He has an opportunity to train here, if he didn’t have (the skate facilities) … he would be stuck at home like everyone else and unable to do sport. So the isolation helped him focus.