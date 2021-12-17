11,000-Mile Train Journey Is Actually Quite Simple To Take, Travel Fans Find

Alamy

If you’re looking for a little adventure, there’s a train journey you can take from Portugal to Singapore, which takes a reasonable 21 days.

Whether you love trains or hate flying, we have the journey for you. Well, blogger Mark Smith does.

Smith calculated the journey alongside Reddit users, which has since been mapped out.

The journey involves travelling through Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and down to Mongolia, China, Thailand and Malaysia before eventually arriving in Singapore.

Alamy

Even if you don’t take the journey, the route is a great way to brush up on your geography.

However, this isn’t one continuous journey. Reportedly, the trip would require 13 stops to make connecting trains, starting in Lagos.

While many of the train journeys have been paused due to Covid, it’s well worth the wait, with the trip costing around £1000 in total.

Smith, who is a former London station manager, spoke about the trip in an interview with The Independent.

r/MapPorn/u/htGoSEVe/Reddit

He said:

Until the pandemic disrupted this route, it was a remarkably easy and relatively affordable. I’ve used the Trans-Siberian myself to go London to Hong Kong (via the twice-weekly Moscow-Beijing express) and from London to Nagasaki (via ferry from Vladivostok). A lovely ride.

He continued to say that the trip would be better for those living in the UK if they chose to go from their local station instead of starting in Portugal.

Smith continued:

Frankly, it would be better if people focused on starting from their local station here in the UK, than from at a random point in Portugal. What’s a could of hundred miles difference between friends, when you’ve a 11,000 mile journey to do?