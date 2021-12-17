unilad
Advert

11,000-Mile Train Journey Is Actually Quite Simple To Take, Travel Fans Find

by : Shola Lee on : 17 Dec 2021 15:30
11,000 Mile Train Journey Is Actually Quite Simple To Take, Travel Fans FindAlamy

If you’re looking for a little adventure, there’s a train journey you can take from Portugal to Singapore, which takes a reasonable 21 days.

Whether you love trains or hate flying, we have the journey for you. Well, blogger Mark Smith does.

Advert

Smith calculated the journey alongside Reddit users, which has since been mapped out.

The journey involves travelling through Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and down to Mongolia, China, Thailand and Malaysia before eventually arriving in Singapore.

Alamy

Even if you don’t take the journey, the route is a great way to brush up on your geography.

Advert

However, this isn’t one continuous journey. Reportedly, the trip would require 13 stops to make connecting trains, starting in Lagos.

While many of the train journeys have been paused due to Covid, it’s well worth the wait, with the trip costing around £1000 in total.

Smith, who is a former London station manager, spoke about the trip in an interview with The Independent.

Map ( r/MapPorn/u/htGoSEVe/Reddit)r/MapPorn/u/htGoSEVe/Reddit
Advert

He said:

Until the pandemic disrupted this route, it was a remarkably easy and relatively affordable. I’ve used the Trans-Siberian myself to go London to Hong Kong (via the twice-weekly Moscow-Beijing express) and from London to Nagasaki (via ferry from Vladivostok). A lovely ride.

He continued to say that the trip would be better for those living in the UK if they chose to go from their local station instead of starting in Portugal.

Smith continued:

Advert

Frankly, it would be better if people focused on starting from their local station here in the UK, than from at a random point in Portugal. What’s a could of hundred miles difference between friends, when you’ve a 11,000 mile journey to do?

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

UK Supreme Court Rejects Gender Neutral Passports
News

UK Supreme Court Rejects Gender Neutral Passports

Omicron: It’s Easier To Get Your Booster Than You Think, Here’s How
Health

Omicron: It’s Easier To Get Your Booster Than You Think, Here’s How

Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots
News

Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots

Historic Morris Dancers Club Make Decision Over ‘Controversial’ Black Face Paint
News

Historic Morris Dancers Club Make Decision Over ‘Controversial’ Black Face Paint

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Reddit, train, Travel

Credits

Indy100

  1. Indy100

    You can take a 11,654-mile 21 day train journey from Portugal to Singapore - here’s how

 