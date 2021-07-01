112-Year-Old Confirmed As The World’s Oldest Living Man

guinnessworldrecords/TikTok

A man from Puerto Rico has officially been confirmed as the world’s oldest living male, clocking in at an extraordinary 112 years and 326 days.

Emilio Flores Marquez, who lives in Rio Piedras, has now beaten the record previously held by Romania’s Dumitru Comănescu (b. November 21, 1908), who died June 27, 2020, aged 111 years 219 days.

Emilio’s status as the world’s oldest man has now been confirmed by the Guinness World Records team, who have honoured him with a certificate at his home.

Find out more about Emilio’s story below:

Born August 8, 1908, in Carolina, on Puerto Rico’s northeast coast, Emilio is the second-oldest out of 11 children born to parents Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia.

From an early age, Emilio helped his father tend to their sugarcane farm and, as the firstborn son, would also help keep an eye on his younger siblings.

Emilio went on to marry Andrea Perez, enjoying 75 happy years of marriage together before her death in 2010. Their marriage produced four children, who in turn have gone on to bless Emilio with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A good eleven years after having had a pacemaker fitted at the grand age of 101, Emilio, known to loved ones as ‘Don Millo’, is still said to be strong and in good health, enjoying life despite having lost nearly all his hearing.

Guinness World Records

Emilio lives by the philosophy that, in order to live happily, a person needs to have plenty of love and refrain from feelings of anger.

Sharing his wisdom, Emilio said:

My father raised me with love, loving everyone. He always told me and my siblings to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me.

Many congratulations to Emilio Flores Marquez and his family.

