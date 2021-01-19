12 National Guard Members Have Now Been Removed From Biden's Inauguration Security PA Images

Twelve National Guard members have been removed from Joe Biden’s inauguration security detail due to ties with right-wing militias or extremist views.

Following the deadly pro-Trump siege on the US Capitol, which left five dead, including one police officer, law enforcement is making careful moves to weed out anyone could pose a threat during the president-elect’s inauguration tomorrow, January 20.

An earlier report said two National Guard members had been removed. Now, a total of 12 have been taken off security duties after being vetted by the FBI. Fortunately, no plot against Biden was found.

Echoing the past report from AP, the unnamed US Army official and senior intelligence official said the individuals were found to have ties to ‘fringe right group militias’ or having aired extremist views online. The specific groups were not disclosed.

The FBI has been working to vet all 25,000 National Guard troops heading to Washington DC to help protect Biden and those present at the inauguration, out of fears there could be an inside attack.

In a statement, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller explained: ‘This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case the scope of military participation is unique.’

He added: ‘While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital… we appreciate the support of the FBI in assisting with this task and for each of the more than 25,000 Guardsmen who answered their nation’s call and rapidly deployed to the NCR.’