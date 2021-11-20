unilad
Advert

12 People Charged Over Kim Kardashian £7.4 Million Gunpoint Jewellery Heist

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Nov 2021 15:36
12 People Charged Over Kim Kardashian £7.4million Gunpoint Jewellery HeistE!/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Twelve people have been charged five years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel apartment during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old businesswoman was tied up, gagged and locked in the bathroom after the armed robbers forced their way in, stealing $10 million (£7.4 million) worth of jewellery, including an engagement ring given to her from then-husband Kanye West. The stolen items have never been recovered.

Advert

After a five year investigation, judges have now ordered the case to be sent to trial, as announced by a French judicial official on Friday, November 19. Eleven men and one woman now face a series of charges related to the heist, with a trial date yet to be set.

Kim Kardashian (Alamy)Alamy

As reported by The Sun, the suspects, dubbed ‘the grandpa gang’, allegedly disguised themselves as police officers while breaking into the hotel.

Several suspects have since been released from jail while awaiting trial for health reasons, according to USA Today.

Advert

This reportedly includes Yunice Abbas, 68, who is among those accused of actually carrying out the robbery. Last year, Abbas published a book detailing the events which unfolded that night.

The alleged mastermind behind the operation, Aomar Ait Khedache, is said to have previously written an apology letter to Kardashian from his cell, expressing regret over his actions upon realising the psychological distress he had caused her.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review

Colin Kaepernick Passionately Speaks His Mind Following Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
News

Colin Kaepernick Passionately Speaks His Mind Following Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Tucker Carlson Drops Trailer For Kyle Rittenhouse Documentary
News

Tucker Carlson Drops Trailer For Kyle Rittenhouse Documentary

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian, no-article-matching, Now, Paris

Credits

The Sun and 1 other

  1. The Sun

    AT LAST 12 people charged after Kim Kardashian held in £7.4million gunpoint jewellery heist in 2016

  2. USA Today

    12 suspects to stand trial for Kim Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

 