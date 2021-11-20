12 People Charged Over Kim Kardashian £7.4 Million Gunpoint Jewellery Heist

E!/@kimkardashian/Instagram

Twelve people have been charged five years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel apartment during the 2016 Paris Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old businesswoman was tied up, gagged and locked in the bathroom after the armed robbers forced their way in, stealing $10 million (£7.4 million) worth of jewellery, including an engagement ring given to her from then-husband Kanye West. The stolen items have never been recovered.

After a five year investigation, judges have now ordered the case to be sent to trial, as announced by a French judicial official on Friday, November 19. Eleven men and one woman now face a series of charges related to the heist, with a trial date yet to be set.

As reported by The Sun, the suspects, dubbed ‘the grandpa gang’, allegedly disguised themselves as police officers while breaking into the hotel.

Several suspects have since been released from jail while awaiting trial for health reasons, according to USA Today.

This reportedly includes Yunice Abbas, 68, who is among those accused of actually carrying out the robbery. Last year, Abbas published a book detailing the events which unfolded that night.

The alleged mastermind behind the operation, Aomar Ait Khedache, is said to have previously written an apology letter to Kardashian from his cell, expressing regret over his actions upon realising the psychological distress he had caused her.