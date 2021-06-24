12-Story Building Collapses In Miami-Dade, 100 Rescue Units On Scene

@MiamiDadeFire/Twittter

A condo building in Miami-Dade has collapsed, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others injured.

A mass search-and-rescue operation is now understood to be underway, with 51 people still unaccounted for.

Part of the 12-storey residential building collapsed early on Thursday, June 24, at the Champlain Towers South apartment complex in Surfside, South Florida, just a few miles north from Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has given the following statement:

A massive search and rescue is underway, and we know we are going to do everything we can possibly to identify and rescue those who have been trapped in the rubble.

As per the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department, approximately 55 of the 136 residential units collapsed, with the northeast corridor of the building having also partially collapsed.

As reported by CNN, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that officials are hopeful for additional rescues, but warned that ‘we are bracing for some bad news, just given the destruction we’re seeing’.

Roof work had been underway at building complex at the time of the collapse, but it’s not clear at the time of writing whether or not this was a contributing factor.

As per CNN, Mich Balkany, who witnessed the building collapse while out walking with his brothers and their dog, said:

We saw this happen. It was by far the most horrific thing that I’ve seen. I was alive for 9/11. I didn’t see that happen in real life. I saw something like this happen and it’s the closest thing that I can relate to 9/11. This is something that is absolutely insane … insane, insane, insane, insane.

His brother, Shmuel Balkany, recalled how they had heard ‘a really big rumble’:

And we think that it was a motorcycle — like, classic, early in the morning — and we turn around and we just see a cloud of dust coming our way. And we’re just like, what is going on? So we, like, we start rushing towards there. We pull our shirts over our face so we don’t get any, like, dust, in our eyes and everything.

A family reunification centre has reportedly been set up at 9301 Collins Avenue for those looking for unaccounted or missing relatives. Those with family members who are unaccounted for or are safe, are asked to call 305-614-1819 to account for them.