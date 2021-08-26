12-Year-Old Coder Set To Earn Over $400,000 For Two Months Work

@ObiWanBenoni/Twitter/PA Images

A 12-year-old boy is set to earn over $400,000 in just two months after he launched himself into the world of coding.

Benyamin Ahmed, who is just 12-years-old, has found a way to use his fascination with coding, specifically in the realm of non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, to earn him $400,000 for two months work.

Having been coding in HTML and CSS since he was just 5 years old, he’s now able to perform much more advanced work, including JavaScript. This has enabled him to get familiar with smart contracts code that lies at the heard of an NFT.



Ahmed spoke to CNBC Make It and shared how he got started on this very lucrative path:

‘I first learned about NFTs earlier this year. I got fascinated with NFTs because you can easily transfer the ownership of an NFT by the blockchain.’

Earlier this summer Ahmed launched his own NFT collection called Minecraft Yee Haa. The collection includes 40 characters, each featuring its own colorful and pixelated design.

‘The collection was ‘created after spending too many hours playing Minecraft,’ Ahmed says. ‘My brother and my dad were very excited and fascinated at how they came out.’

@ObiWanBenoni/Twitter

While the Minecraft Yee Haa NFT collection did not impact the market as he might have hoped, Ahmed’s next project called Weird Whales has had a much more successful run. Weird Whales, consisting of 3,350 whales, each with its own pixelated and colorful scheme, sold out in just nine hours.

From the sale of Weird Whales, Ahmed earned 80 ether, which today is worth over $255,000. Then due to the fact that he also earns 2.5% from the resale market, Ahmed also made 30 more ether from the collection, which is worth of $95,000. Collectively that’s $350,000. According to his projections, he’s expected to earn over $400,000 by the end of August.