12-Year-Old Kills Armed Burglar Who Threatened His Mother

WAFB

Police in Louisiana have said a 12-year-old fatally shot an armed man who broke into his family’s house and threatened his mother.

The burglar has been named as 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc, who encountered the unidentified woman outside her home near Clifton, Louisiana on June 30.

Advert 10

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis said LeBlanc forced the mother back inside the home and a struggle broke out between them. The chaos reportedly caught the attention of the 12-year-old, prompting him to fear for his mother’s life.

WAFB 9

The young boy, who has not been named, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation in the wake of the incident, with the local district attorney set to decide whether the shooting was justified when the investigation is complete. At this time, Travis said his office doesn’t have any physical evidence or testimony that would incriminate the 12-year-old.

Advert 10

There are no plans to bring charges against the boy, The Advocate reports, and his mother has started taking steps to find support for her son following the traumatic events.

Speaking to WAFB-TV, Travis said: ‘The mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation.’

Hear Travis’ interview below:

Loading…

Advert 10

Johnathon Barker of Clinton and Jennifer Bond of Ethel have been charged following the break-in.

Barker was charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping, with Travis explaining that while Barker is not directly accused of killing anyone, his alleged participation in the burglary led to LeBlanc’s death.

Bond was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and was booked alongside Barker into the parish prison.