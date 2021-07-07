unilad
Advert

12-Year-Old Kills Armed Burglar Who Threatened His Mother

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Jul 2021 08:39
12-Year-Old Kills Armed Burglar Who Threatened His MotherWAFB

Police in Louisiana have said a 12-year-old fatally shot an armed man who broke into his family’s house and threatened his mother. 

The burglar has been named as 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc, who encountered the unidentified woman outside her home near Clifton, Louisiana on June 30.

Advert

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis said LeBlanc forced the mother back inside the home and a struggle broke out between them. The chaos reportedly caught the attention of the 12-year-old, prompting him to fear for his mother’s life.

Sheriff Jeffery Travis (WAFB 9)WAFB 9

The young boy, who has not been named, shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation in the wake of the incident, with the local district attorney set to decide whether the shooting was justified when the investigation is complete. At this time, Travis said his office doesn’t have any physical evidence or testimony that would incriminate the 12-year-old.

Advert

There are no plans to bring charges against the boy, The Advocate reports, and his mother has started taking steps to find support for her son following the traumatic events.

Speaking to WAFB-TV, Travis said: ‘The mother is understanding that he’s going to need some treatment and need to talk to people and helping him understand that he’s a very normal person that was put in an abnormal situation.’

Hear Travis’ interview below:

Loading…

Advert

Johnathon Barker of Clinton and Jennifer Bond of Ethel have been charged following the break-in.

Barker was charged with second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping, with Travis explaining that while Barker is not directly accused of killing anyone, his alleged participation in the burglary led to LeBlanc’s death.

Bond was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and was booked alongside Barker into the parish prison.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend
News

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

Stephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ Black Widow, Says He Is ‘Embarrassed’ For Scarlett Johansson
Film and TV

Stephen Dorff Slams ‘Garbage’ Black Widow, Says He Is ‘Embarrassed’ For Scarlett Johansson

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks
Life

Body Modification Addict Cuts Off Fingers But Gains Two Silver Tusks

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th
News

Boris Johnson Has Announced Which Restrictions Will Ease On July 19th

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, burglary, Louisiana, no-article-matching, Shooting

Credits

The Advocate and 1 other

  1. The Advocate

    12-year-old fatally shoots armed man who threatened his mother, East Feliciana officials say

  2. WAFB 9

    12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion

 