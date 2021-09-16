12-Year-Old Leading Police On Wild Chase ‘Barely Sees Over Steering Wheel’

unilad
A 12-year-old boy who led police on a car chase in New Mexico is said to have ‘barely’ been able to see over the steering wheel. 

Police officers from Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the young boy’s escapade after receiving multiple calls about a reckless driver around midday on Sunday, September 12.

Authorities tracked down the car and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the 12-year-old ignored the police car’s flashing lights and continued to drive onto Interstate 25, heading southbound.

The car, an SUV, finally exited at Del Rey Boulevard and pulled into a car park, where a number of passengers jumped out of the moving vehicle.

See the footage below:

Doña Ana County Sheriff told ABC7 News that at one point there were five children in the vehicle, with the driver having picked up four people aged between 12 and 17 before police made contact with him.

After the passengers fled, the 12-year-old drove out into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on, resulting in the other driver having to be taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Onlooker TJ Burks was driving on Highway 70 when the SUV swerved into her lane and almost hit her car. Burks managed to move into a different lane, from which she filmed the scene, though she said she was caught ‘completely off-guard’ after noticing how young the driver was.

Burks commented: ‘He could barely see over the steering wheel. I can’t believe he is doing stuff like this so young!’

Officers detained the young driver after the crash and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit a burglary of a vehicle. Deputies reportedly recovered 9mm bullets in the young driver’s pocket, as well as later finding a gun believed to have been thrown out of the moving vehicle during the pursuit.

Sgt. Dason Allen, with the traffic division of the Sheriff’s Office, said the Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in the number of children involved with criminal activity recently.

Allen commented: ‘Dealing with kids from different ages, they need supervision. A lot of the times we’re dealing with these juveniles, when they’re committing crimes, there’s no supervision. No adults around.’

The 12-year-old has reportedly been charged with aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111

