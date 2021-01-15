13 Million People Sign Petition Urging All Countries To Ban Nuclear Weapons

Picryl/PA Images

13.7 million people have signed a petition urging all countries to give up their nuclear weapons.

The Appeal of the Hibakusha is designed to ban nuclear weapons, and it is backed by the likes of the Nihon Hidankyo Bomb Sufferers Organization, a group of survivors from the 1945 nuclear bomb attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The bombs that were dropped killed at least 194,000 people, and the survivors are taking steps to ensure that these kinds of weapons are not used again.

13.7 million signatures have shown support for all countries banning nuclear weapons, and the petition has been submitted to the United Nations. The association managed to collect the impressive amount of signatures through talking to people on the street and by using an online service. However, it was not only members of the public who saw value in this petition, 1,497 current and former prefectural governors, as well as mayors in Japan, added their signatures.

The Asahi Shimbun noted that Nihon Hidankyo is the only nationwide independent Japanese organization of hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors), and the group is attempting to get as many countries to sign up to The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as possible. At the moment, 86 countries have pledged to stop using and developing nuclear weapons this year.

Many will hope that more countries will be inspired Appeal of the Hibakusha, as the likes of the UK and the US did not sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.