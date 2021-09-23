13 People Shot And At Least One Killed As Gunman Opens Fire In Grocery Store

@MSNBC/Twitter/Alamy

13 people have been shot in Tennessee after a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store.

Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee was swarmed by police and paramedics following reports of a gunman who was shooting at customers inside. Initial reports state that 13 people have been shot and one person has been confirmed dead.

The gunman has also been reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Collierville police chief Dale Lane.



The shooting was first reported at around 1:30pm local time and police arrived on the scene just four minutes after the initial call. SWAT team was dispatched, entered the store and began helping to evacuate employees and shoppers who were hiding, some of them in the grocery store’s freezers.

A cashier spoke to reports and described the moment she heard gunshots while she was working at the grocery store. Upon hearing the noise, she immediately recognized them as gunshots. ‘I got out of there and whoever was in front of me I just grabbed them and took off,’ she said.

According to Independent, the victims’ injuries range from minor to very serious.

Chief Lane could not reveal any information about the weapon, other than that it was not a high-powered rifle.

‘It’s horrific, we hate that it happened,’ he said. ‘But this is one of the most resilient communities in America and one of the best police departments.’

