13 Siblings Rescued From ‘House Of Horrors’ Abusive Home Can’t Access Recovery Donations

13 siblings who were rescued from an abusive home have been ‘living in squalor’ after being denied access to public donations by their court-appointed conservatorship, a new report has claimed.

The Turpin siblings made headlines when they were discovered living in inhumane conditions in their California home, where they faced physical and sexual abuse from their parents, including being chained to their beds and denied food or access to bathing facilities.

Their parents have since been sentenced to life in prison, with the children, who at the time were aged between two and 29, placed under a conservatorship. Court-appointed public guardians have been tasked with managing their finances.

However, according to a new investigation by ABC News, the children have been pushed ‘to the brink of homelessness,’ by the system, which has reportedly failed to provide them with access to basic services and denied them more than $600,000 in donations raised by members of the public after news of their ordeal went viral.

‘There are resources for them that they can’t access. They’re living in squalor. They’re living in crime-ridden neighbourhoods. There’s money for their education – they can’t access it,’ Riverside County district attorney Mike Hestrin said, adding that the children ‘have been victimised again by the system’, The Independent reports.

Melissa Donaldson, Riverside County’s director of victim services, claimed that at times, the children who were too old to be placed in the foster care had not been able to find safe places to stay and had struggled to access food.

‘When the case first broke, I obviously got thousands of offers of help… dentists and doctors and people saying, ‘I will serve these kids pro bono. Please, send them my way,’ she said. ‘I had to pass on those referrals to the Child Protective Services workers and the hospital. And none of them were utilized.’

Speaking to ABC News, one of the elder children, Joshua, aged 29, claimed that he was told to ‘just go Google it’ when he asked a public guardian to help him with transportation, after she reportedly refused to file a request for him to receive a bike.

Following allegations that the children have been failed by social services, Riverside County hired a private law firm to conduct an ‘independent and comprehensive investigation’, while a foster family that housed one of the children is reportedly being investigated for alleged mistreatment of children.