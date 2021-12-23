unilad
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape Of 35-Year-Old Woman

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2021 12:13
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in London. 

Police were called to the scene on Lakedale Road in Plumstead, London on Tuesday, December 21, to reports of a woman who had been raped by two men in the bushes near the road.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said reports took place shortly before 11.00pm and that officers attended the scene at Winn’s Common, where a man who was walking his dog had managed to detain one of the suspects.

Per MyLondon, the spokesperson explained that the man ‘disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.’

They continued: ‘The detained male, aged 13, was arrested on suspicion of rape.’

According to the Evening Standard, the 35-year-old woman reported she was bundled into shrubs and sexually assaulted.

Following his arrest, the teenager was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his finger caused when he was bitten by the dog. He was taken into custody after being treated.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, according to the spokesperson.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

