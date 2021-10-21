14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder Of 5-Year-Old

Alamy

A 14-year-old has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi (also known as Logan Williamson), South Wales Police have confirmed.

The teenager, who has not been named due to his age, is set to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

Logan’s body was discovered in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend on July 31, after police responded to reports of a missing child.

The five-year-old was rushed to the Princess of Wales Hospital where it was confirmed he had died.

Both Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, and John Cole, 39, as well as a 13-year-old boy, have been charged with perverting the course of justice and have already appeared in court in connection with the five-year-old’s death, BBC News reports, with Cole having since been charged with murder.

Back in August, senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: ‘This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

‘This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

‘We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.’

Following Logan’s tragic death, residents left tributes including flowers and teddy bears near the river where he was found, with his ‘heartbroken’ friends and classmates earlier describing him as a ‘happy boy’ who ‘liked Spiderman’.