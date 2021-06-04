14-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Condition After Being Shot Twice While Firing At Police

I know from the radio transmissions that a 12-year-old opened fire on us. I know that the 14-year-old opened fire on us with a shotgun and then walked out and threatened one of my sergeants and told him she was going to kill him. And we didn’t returned fire. But after she came out of the garage, hey, there was nothing left that we could do. We had to do we had to do.

The 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies and despite warnings to drop it, she walked back into the garage, she comes back a second time, and that’s when deputies opened fire after taking multiple rounds.