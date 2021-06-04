14-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Condition After Being Shot Twice While Firing At Police
A 14-year-old girl remains in critical condition in hospital after police officers shot her twice while she aimed a shotgun at them.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood, of Volusia County, Florida, said his deputies did what they ‘had to do’ when the teenager emerged from the house she had broken into with a 12-year-old boy and pointed the pump shotgun towards the officers.
Police had been searching for the two children after they ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home and managed to track them down after seeing signs of forced entry into a house in Enterprise.
In the home, the children found several guns, including a shotgun and an AK-47, which they used to try and fend off police for about 30 minutes.
Chitwood explained:
I know from the radio transmissions that a 12-year-old opened fire on us. I know that the 14-year-old opened fire on us with a shotgun and then walked out and threatened one of my sergeants and told him she was going to kill him. And we didn’t returned fire. But after she came out of the garage, hey, there was nothing left that we could do. We had to do we had to do.
The 14-year-old comes out of the garage with a pump shotgun, levels it at deputies and despite warnings to drop it, she walked back into the garage, she comes back a second time, and that’s when deputies opened fire after taking multiple rounds.
The teenager was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the arm, after which deputies immediately applied tourniquets and rendered aid. The sheriff said she was fighting for her life at the time but was later listed in stable but critical condition.
The 12-year-old boy, who was armed with the AK-47, dropped the gun after the teen had been shot. Both children were arrested on charges of armed burglary and attempted murder of law enforcement officers and the young boy appeared before a judge in a virtual court appearance on Thursday, June 3.
During the meeting, Judge Michael Orfinger ordered the 12-year-old to be held in secure detention for 21 days or until the next court order, Click Orlando reports.
He said: ‘There’s probable cause to believe that these acts occurred and that you committed them.’
The boy, who is represented by a public defender, didn’t speak during the hearing.
Speaking to reporters after the shootout, Chitwood said he ‘could not be prouder’ of the way his deputies responded to the incident and expressed his relief that he did not have to tell any of his deputies’ family members that they had been killed in the line of duty by a 12-year-old or a 14-year-old.
He described the two children as ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, adding: ‘This is unbelievable.’
Following his virtual court appearance, the 12-year-old is set to be arraigned on June 23, per an order from the judge.
