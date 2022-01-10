15-Year-Old Arrested On Suspicion Of Far-Right Terror Plot

The ongoing investigation is suspected to be linked to extreme right wing ideology.

Every year thousands of reports from the public help the police keep communities safe from terrorism. If you see or hear anything suspicious or of concern, then it can be reported to police, in confidence, via 0800 789 321 or online at www.gov.uk/ACT.

In an emergency, or if you need urgent police assistance, always dial 999. Visit the ACT Early website – https://actearly.uk/ – to find out how you can seek help and support for anyone who you suspect has been radicalised, or is vulnerable.