15-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting Five-Year-Old Sister From Home Invader

A teenage boy has been hailed a hero after he died protecting his five-year-old sister from a home invader.

The incident took place last Thursday (September 26) when 15-year-old Khyler Edman was at home in Port Charlotte, Florida, with his younger sibling.

Sheriff Bill Prummell said the home invader, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Cole, broke into the home and got into an encounter with the teenager before leaving the scene.

In a blog post, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they found the front door of Khyler’s home forced open and the 15-year-old dead at the scene. Khyler’s younger sister was not hurt in the incident.

Police explained they caught Cole after responding to reports of an injured white male walking in the streets. Another 911 call came in as they searched for him, saying an unknown man had entered another residence in the same area.

The post said:

During a canvas of the area, it was discovered that an additional burglary took place on Starlite Lane. A deceased juvenile was located in that home. An additional juvenile was located in the residence, uninjured.

Cole was caught after a short police chase and he was found to have sustained several stab wounds. Police said they believe the 27-year-old received his injuries during a violent encounter at Khyler’s home.

In a press conference, Sheriff Prummell said:

The suspect broke into this residence [and] a violent encounter ensued where we believe that teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their younger sibling.

Cole was identified by the homeowner of another house he broke into and he was hospitalised as a result of his stab wounds, though he is expected to recover.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Khyler’s family and cover the teen’s funeral expenses, while the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office requested the community and media ‘continue to give the family privacy as they grieve’.

One of the teen’s parents expressed their emotion on the GoFundMe page, writing:

Please help my family at this time give Khyler a proper burial he deserves, he was only 15 years old and lost his life due to a senseless act of a stranger. My son had a long life ahead of him, that was taken too soon.

Over $20K has been raised to support the family of Khyler Edman—the teen hero who died while protecting his young sister during a home invasion: https://t.co/CnOMDb3IYi pic.twitter.com/nNEdIkTJgV — GoFundMe (@gofundme) September 30, 2019

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with detectives working alongside the State Attorney’s Office.

The 15-year-old was truly heroic. Our thoughts are with Khyler’s friends and family at this tragic time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677