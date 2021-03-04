150 Missing Children Rescued By US Marshals In Tennessee Joint Operation

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A total of 150 children were rescued by law enforcement thanks to a recent Tennessee joint operation.

The state task force recovered the children as part of Operation Volunteer Strong, which marked a collaboration between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), US Marshals Service and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

The children, aged between three and 17, were found as part of sweeps across Tennessee in January and February this year.

For so many children found in the operation, their circumstances weren’t all the same. For example, at least one was identified as a victim of human trafficking, while four others are also said to be potential victims.

As per a TBI press release, Tyreece Miller, US Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee, said, ‘I hope this operation changes the course for 150 young lives and leads them to the path of opportunities every child deserves. Our efforts should also serve notice to those who prey on society’s most vulnerable that these children are not forgotten.’

Denny King, the US Marshal for the Middle District of Tennessee, added, ‘We can’t give up. We need the public, the media, and all law enforcement to not give up. If you see something, or know something, say something. We cannot give up and stop searching for our most vulnerable and those who cannot help themselves.’

The operation came after identifying 240 missing children across the state, leaving 90 still to be found. Intelligence teams ‘compiled thorough information and potential leads on each, which designated law enforcement teams carefully pursued during two-week blitzes in each of Tennessee’s three grand regions’.

One child was successfully recovered during an active kidnapping attempt, with the suspect later being arrested as part of the operation. A number of other people were also taken into custody.

According to TBI Director David Rausch, hundreds of children go missing in Tennessee every single month. ‘From runaways that may leave their home out of desperation or despair, to those entangled in a custody battle, every single one of them deserves a fighting chance, and that’s why they also deserve our best work to help them,’ he said.

DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols also said, ‘The sheer number, 150, is praiseworthy, but even more exciting is the reality behind each of those 150 numbers is a child or youth whose life and future might be forever changed. The work is transformational. We cannot stop, and there’s nothing more worthwhile.’