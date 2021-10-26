150 People Arrested In US-Europe Drug Trafficking Probe On The Darknet
The US Department of Justice has announced the arrest of 150 people worldwide following a global law enforcement probe into drug traffickers operating via the Darknet.
After the DarkMarket was taken down back in January, US federal law enforcement officials joined forces with Europol in Europe to identify and track down Darknet drug vendors and buyers, a probe that ultimately led to ‘a series of complementary, but separate, law enforcement investigations’.
Following a coordinated 10-month effort spanning three continents, arrests have now been made across a number of countries, including Australia, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, the UK and the US.
Those arrested during this investigation, named Operation Dark HunTor, include a number of alleged drug traffickers as well as other suspects believed to have ‘engaged in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services’.
This number includes 65 people in the US, 47 people in Germany and 24 people in the UK, as well as four in both Italy and the Netherlands, three in France, two in Switzerland and one in Bulgaria.
FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said:
The FBI continues to identify and bring to justice drug dealers who believe they can hide their illegal activity through the Darknet.
Criminal darknet markets exist so drug dealers can profit at the expense of others’ safety. The FBI is committed to working with our JCODE and EUROPOL law enforcement partners to disrupt those markets and the borderless, worldwide trade in illicit drugs they enable.
Investigators have also managed to seize more than $31.6 million worth of cash and cryptocurrency, 45 guns and a large quantity of illegal drugs.
These illicit substances included counterfeit medication and opioid pills, as well as more than 152kg worth of amphetamine, 21kg of cocaine and 32.5kg of MDMA.
Administrator Anne Milgram of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has made the following statement:
Today, we face new and increasingly dangerous threats as drug traffickers expand into the digital world and use the Darknet to sell dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.
These drug traffickers are flooding the United States with deadly, fake pills, driving the U.S. overdose crisis, spurring violence, and threatening the safety and health of American communities.
DEA’s message today is clear: criminal drug networks operating on the Darknet, trying to hide from law enforcement, can no longer hide. DEA, the U.S. interagency, and our valued international partners, are committed to dismantling drug networks wherever they are, including on the Darknet.
It’s understood that this international investigation remains ongoing, with investigators continuing their work to trace other suspects behind Darknet accounts.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Department of Justice, drug trafficking, Drugs, Europe, no-article-matching