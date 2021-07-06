At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

PA Images

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 150 people were killed by gun violence over the fourth of July weekend in the United States.

The Gun Violence Archive has compiled data from a 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday (July 2-4) and found staggering statistics highlighting the amount of gun crime in the United States. Worryingly, the archive is still updating its information as reports of violence that took place on the weekend continues to come in.

Advert 10

The data comes as major cities nationwide confront a surge in violent crime, and in the last few months, cities like New York have seen violent crime increase to its highest point in years. In fact, incidents of gun violence in New York have spiked by almost 40% when compared to the statistics between January and July in 2020.

PA Images

During the fourth of July weekend, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings in New York. This is less than last year which saw 30 people injured in 25 shootings, but many are concerned about the numbers the city has recorded this year.

Other cities also noted that gun violence was prevalent during the 72-hour period. In Chicago, CNN reports 83 people were shot, including 14 killed, in shootings from 6.00pm Friday to 6.00am Monday. The violence includes the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl early on Monday morning.

Advert 10

There were also several mass shootings – defined by CNN as four or more people being killed or wounded by gunfire, excluding the shooter – over the weekend. Eight people were injured in Fort Worth, Texas after an argument between two groups of men led to gunfire.

In Norfolk, Virginia, four children were shot on Friday afternoon, police have since arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shootings. The victims wounded are expected to recover.

PA Images

On the back of these numerous incidents, there will undoubtedly be more debate around gun control in the United States. President Biden has shown support for tighter regulation, and after the mass shooting in Boulder back in March noted, ‘I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future.’

Advert 10

However, a handful of states have gone about easing gun control in the wake of a record number of mass shootings. The likes of Texas has allowed people to carry handguns without a permit as long as they don’t have a criminal record. Given the number of shootings in the United States, some are concerned the stripping of regulation will lead to more deaths.