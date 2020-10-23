150,000 People Sign Petition To End Taxpayers Subsidising MP’s Meals
More than 150,000 people have signed a petition calling for the end of taxpayer subsidies for MP’s food, following a controversial vote against free school meals.
On Wednesday evening, October 21, MPs voted against a Labour motion that sought to offer free school meals during the holidays through to Easter 2021.
According to recent figures, UK taxpayers fork out £57,000 every week to subsidise food and drink for politicians in Westminster. In the wake of the school meals vote, anger has resurfaced.
A new petition launched on 38 Degrees by Portia Lawrie, titled ‘No public money for MPs’ meals’, has already amassed more than 160,000 signatures at the time of writing.
The petition explains:
MPs have voted against extending free school meals into the holidays for the poorest children in the UK, in the middle of a pandemic. They should under no circumstances benefit from free or subsidised meals out of public funds themselves. If the public purse cannot afford to feed the poorest in our society, why are we feeding those least in need?
Already well paid public servants, set to receive yet another generous pay increase, whilst millions face hardship, job losses and poverty, do not need the public to pay for their food and drink. Public funds should be spent on those most in need of them.
On Twitter, LBC producer Ava Evans wrote, ‘MPs, earning between £77k-150k, have their meals subsidised in Parliament. In 2018, subsidising food cost the *taxpayer* £4.4 million. Sorry, kids.’
The public can view the Members’ Dining Room menu online, which hosts an array of main courses all under £10, including ribeye steaks and salmon.
The campaign has been passionately backed by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, who was seen volunteering at a foodbank with his mum after the vote.
In an earlier statement, Rashford urged MPs to ‘put aside all the noise, the digs, the party politics and let’s focus on the reality. A significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter… our views are being clouded by political affiliation’.
During an appearance on BBC’s Question Time, former culture secretary Nicky Morgan said, ‘Well, I think the Labour Party might have found they got more supporters yesterday if the deputy leader hadn’t called one of the Conservative MPs scum in the course of debate.’
Labour MP Bridget Phillipson then asked, ‘So kids are going hungry this Christmas because you don’t like the parliamentary process?’
As per BBC News, around 1.3 million children in England claimed for free school meals 2019, with a further estimated 900,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.
