18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election WhiteHouse/Twitter/PA

Eighteen American states have joined a legal push to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Texas was the first state to request to throw out Biden’s win, with 17 other states including Arkansas, Florida and Indiana following suit.

Advert 10

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton first filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, December 8, with the US Supreme Court. He requested to invalidate election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan, dubbing them ‘unlawful election results’.

PA Images

The lawsuit stated that the states in question changed their rules as result of the ongoing pandemic, reported CNBC.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan must respond to the lawsuit today, December 10, by 3pm – as ordered by the US Supreme Court.

Advert 10

According to VICE, as well as asking to invalidate the votes in those four states, the lawsuit seeks to extend the legally mandated December 14 deadline for the Electoral College’s vote.

Since the filing took place on Tuesday, Georgia’s deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, has described the lawsuit as ‘false and irresponsible’.

NYC: March to Demand Every Vote is Counted PA Images

He said in a statement:

Advert 10

Texas alleges that there are 80,000 forged signatures on absentee ballots in Georgia, but they don’t bring forward a single person who this happened to. That’s because it didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dubbed it as a ‘publicity stunt’.

Trump has long been trying to prove election fraud since his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, but has failed at doing so. As of yesterday, December 9, the current POTUS had lost 51 of his 52 lawsuits trying to flip several states, reported VICE.

The 74-year-old has since responded to Texas’s lawsuit, and, while stating that the lawsuit is not his, he describes Paxton’s case as ‘strong’.

Advert 10

Trump PA Images

Trump tweeted yesterday, ‘This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED?’

Speaking to CNBC about the new lawsuit, Paul Smith, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said he doesn’t think the Supreme Court ‘will have interest in this’.

He continued:

Advert 10

It’s totally unprecedented, the idea that one state would, at the Supreme Court, claim that other states’ votes were cast in the wrong way — that’s never happened. What is the injury to the state of Texas because Pennsylvania’s votes were cast for Mr. Biden instead of Mr. Trump? There is no connection there.

Many others have also condemned the lawsuit, with some even going as far as describing it as ‘utter garbage’.