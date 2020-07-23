18-Year-Old Arrested For Assault After Taunting Cops With Doughnut

Doughnut Bennett Haselton

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for assault after taunting officers with a doughnut, which he had dangled on a string at the end of a stick.

Advert

The incident took place during a ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Everett, Washington, on Friday, July 17, a demonstration, which had been organised by members of the Snohomish County Republican Party.

Footage taken at the scene shows the teenager skateboarding up to a group which included sheriff’s deputies and marshals, asking if they wanted to have ‘a bite’.

You can watch the video footage for yourself below:

Advert

Some members of the group initially appeared to find the prank quite amusing. One officer laughed while another man declined the doughnut, jesting that he had already had ‘like 10 doughnuts’.

However, other members of the group quickly became angered by the doughnut, with one plain-clothes lieutenant raging:

Get that f*cking sh*t away from my face or I will whoop your ass. Get the f*ck away from me.

It was at this point that an officer, identified by The Daily Herald as marshal James Simoneschi, can be seen shoving him away, causing him to drop the doughnut, before arresting him.

Doughnut Bennett Haselton

All the while, a teenage girl continues to record the incident, and it’s clear that the skateboarder does not assault or touch any of the officers at any point in the footage.

When the girl asks why exactly he is being arrested, the same officer who had been laughing at the doughnut joke mere moments before told her to ‘back off’, stating:

He assaulted a lieutenant. You back off or you’ll go to jail.

Advert

However, the footage taken at the scene shows this was not the case, and it is unclear exactly what the teenager did to warrant being arrested.

Doughnut Bennett Haselton

According to a police report obtained by The Daily Herald, Simoneschi stated that the teenager had pushed the stick with the doughnut on it toward the plain clothes lieutenant’s face.

The lieutenant had been unable to back away, from the stick according to the report, as he had been standing on some concrete stairs with a retaining wall and hand rail right behind him. It was at this point that Simoneschi chose to push the teenager away.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told The Daily Herald that there had been no problems at Friday’s rally until counter-protesters confronted attendees:

The individual in the video was also intimidating and verbally attacking ‘Back the Blue’ rally attendees as they were leaving the area Friday night.

Following the arrest, the teenager was reportedly booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of fourth-degree assault. He was released the following day after making bail of $1,000.