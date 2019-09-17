18-Year-Old Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up Her High School ‘For Fun’

Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office/KTUL

An 18-year-old from Oklahoma has been arrested after threatening to shoot up her former high school ‘for fun’.

Pizza Inn waitress Alexis Wilson was arrested by the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Monday, September 16 after she threatened to shoot hundreds of people at McAlester High School.

Deputies were informed Wilson had shown a colleague footage of herself shooting an AR-15 rifle which she had recently purchased. She claimed she intended to shoot 400 people at her former high school for fun.

After deputies went to Wilson’s home and took her into custody, the teenager told them she had recently bought an AK-47 and had been telling her colleague about it, so she wouldn’t be frightened of guns, as reported by KTUL.

Wilson also claimed she had a friend who had previously threatened to shoot 400 people for fun, and she has used this friend as an example. She has now been charged with a felony for making a terrorist threat against her old school.

Pittsburgh County Sheriff Chris Morris made the following statement:

In today’s times, you can’t say stuff like that. And anytime something is said, we are going to take it serious and we are going to investigate it to the full extent and make an arrest if possible because we do not want any of our schools getting shot up. Nobody does, so we are going to do anything we can to prevent this.

Wilson denied showing her coworker videos of her shooting the weapon, but has admitted to having shown her photographs. Deputies recovered the gun in her room, alongside a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple magazines, and rounds of ammunition.

Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office

As reported by The Washington Post, Wilson was allegedly suspended twice during her time at McAlester High School; once for wearing swastikas, and another time for bringing a knife into school.

Wilson reportedly had attempted to re-enrol at the school but was not permitted to do so. She had wanted to take night classes to complete her GED, but the school did not offer them.

McAlester Public School Superintendent Randy Hughes made the following statement:

She had some problems, but I am not aware of anything would draw attention as a potential for something like this, […] I am saddened by the state of where we are at in our society. I am grateful to God for watching over us. I am grateful for our police department for acting swiftly and quickly. I am relieved. You always look at the other side and think what could have happened. We don’t want any of our kids hurt.

Wilson is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

