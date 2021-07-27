19-Year-Old Set To Become Youngest Woman To Fly Solo Around The World

‘The greatest challenge will be the remote places like northern Russia or Greenland – there aren’t many people who live there so if anything were to go wrong I would be in a bit of an awkward situation. I’ve got a bit of nerves and excitement, sometimes both.

‘My entire family are pilots so I have been flying my entire life and I started formal training when I was 14 and I got my licence last year. My parents are completely on board. My mum took some convincing but she got there. My dad is very supportive and is helping with the logistics.’